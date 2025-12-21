Winthrop beats Clinton College 107-41

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry’s 22 points helped Winthrop defeat Clinton College 107-41 on Sunday. Berry also added…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry’s 22 points helped Winthrop defeat Clinton College 107-41 on Sunday.

Berry also added six assists for the Eagles (8-6). Logan Duncomb added 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor with 14 rebounds. Tommy Kamarad went 5 of 6 from the field (4 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Bears were led by Isaiah Borders, who recorded 12 points and two steals. Kipp Richvine added nine points and four steals for Clinton College.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

