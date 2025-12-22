Winter, Rapp combine for 36 points as Wisconsin beats Central Michigan 88-61

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp combined to score 36 points as Wisconsin beat Central Michigan 88-61…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nolan Winter and Austin Rapp combined to score 36 points as Wisconsin beat Central Michigan 88-61 on Monday.

Winter had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with eight rebounds. He entered the game with six double-doubles, tied for 11th in the country. Rapp also had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 4 of 7 from behind the arc to go with seven rebounds off the bench. Nick Boyd added 12 points.

Tamario Adley led the Chippewas (4-9) with 13 points and six assists. Nathan Claerbaut scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Badgers (8-4) used a 9-0 run in the first half to take a 40-28 lead into the break, with Winter tallying 13 points and seven rebounds in the opening half. The Badgers went on a 26-6 run to open the second half, pushing the buffer to as many as 35 points.

The Badgers outscored the Chippewas 14-3 on the fast break, 15-6 on points off turnovers, and 44-26 in bench points to go with a 41-22 rebounding advantage.

