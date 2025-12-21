Winter leads Wisconsin against Central Michigan after 23-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Central Michigan after Nolan Winter scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 76-66 overtime loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Badgers are 6-0 on their home court. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 83.4 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Chippewas are 0-6 on the road. Central Michigan is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Wisconsin scores 83.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 77.1 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is scoring 13.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.