Winston’s 17 lead Manhattan past Rider 74-71

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Winston scored 17 points as Manhattan beat Rider 74-71 on Monday.

Winston added five rebounds for the Jaspers (6-8, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Terrance Jones scored 15 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor and 6 for 6 from the line. Anthony Isaac had 14 points and shot 5 of 14 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Davis Bynum led the Broncs (1-11, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Shemani Fuller added 18 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Rider. Aasim Burton had 18 points and four assists. The Broncs extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

