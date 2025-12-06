Wilson leads Bellarmine against Murray State after 20-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (4-4) at Murray State Racers (6-3) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -15.5; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (4-4) at Murray State Racers (6-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -15.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Murray State after Michael Wilson Jr. scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 99-60 victory over the Midway Eagles.

The Racers have gone 4-0 in home games. Murray State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Bellarmine ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Kenyon Goodin averaging 2.7.

Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 9.5 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 20.8 points for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

