Wilson and No. 14 North Carolina host South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-5) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 North Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 81-61 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 in home games. North Carolina is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-4 away from home. South Carolina Upstate is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.6 points.

Jafeth Martinez is averaging 4.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans. Mason Bendinger is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.