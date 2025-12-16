Wilson and No. 12 North Carolina host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -15.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts East Tennessee State after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 80-62 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Tar Heels are 7-0 on their home court. North Carolina is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers are 1-3 on the road. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon scoring 80.7 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

North Carolina makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). East Tennessee State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 55.0% and averaging 19.6 points.

Blake Barkley is averaging 12 points for the Buccaneers. Brian Taylor II is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

