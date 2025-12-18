Williford scores 14 as Saint Joseph’s takes down Delaware State 67-51

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Williford scored 14 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Delaware State 67-51 on Thursday. Williford added six…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Austin Williford scored 14 points as Saint Joseph’s beat Delaware State 67-51 on Thursday.

Williford added six rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (7-4). Khaafiq Myers scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 10 and 1 for 4 from 3-point range. Dasear Haskins had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets (4-9) were led by Ponce James, who posted 12 points and two steals. Corey Perkins added nine points, five assists and four steals.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good 20 seconds into the game.

The score was 33-18 at halftime, with Williford racking up all of his points in the opening half.

Saint Joseph’s pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 18 points. They outscored Delaware State by one point in the final half, as Myers led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

