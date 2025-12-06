Williams scores 30 as Montana knocks off North Dakota 79-75

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Money Williams’ 30 points led Montana over North Dakota 79-75 on Saturday as part of…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Money Williams’ 30 points led Montana over North Dakota 79-75 on Saturday as part of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge.

Williams shot 11 for 14 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (5-5). Tyler Thompson scored 17 points and added four steals. Tyler Isaak shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (3-8) were led in scoring by George Natsvlishvili, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Eli King added 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for North Dakota. Marley Curtis also had 13 points.

