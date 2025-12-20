Williams scores 20 off the bench, Grand Canyon beats Wyoming 82-70

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Makaih Williams’ 20 points off of the bench helped lead Grand Canyon to an 82-70 victory…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Makaih Williams’ 20 points off of the bench helped lead Grand Canyon to an 82-70 victory against Wyoming in a Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday.

Williams shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (7-4). Jaden Henley scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Nana Owusu-Anane shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Leland Walker led the way for the Cowboys (9-3) with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Nasir Meyer added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Wyoming. Abou Magassa also recorded nine points and two steals.

Grand Canyon entered halftime up 45-26. Owusu-Anane paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Grand Canyon was outscored by Wyoming in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Williams led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

