Williams scores 20 and Montana Tech knocks off Montana 82-75

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Asher Williams had 20 points in Montana Tech’s 82-75 victory over Montana on Wednesday.

Williams shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the NAIA Orediggers. Hayden Diekhans scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals and three blocks. Brayden Koch had 19 points and shot 5 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Te’Jon Sawyer led the Grizzlies (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Montana also got 19 points from Money Williams. Brooklyn Hicks also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

