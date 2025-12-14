Williams puts up 20, Portland takes down Kent State 88-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams scored 20 points as Portland beat Kent State 88-78 on Sunday. Williams shot 8…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Williams scored 20 points as Portland beat Kent State 88-78 on Sunday.

Williams shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Pilots (7-4). Mikah Ballew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Joel Foxwell had 11 points and shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Flashes (9-2) were led in scoring by Delrecco Gillespie, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Quinn Woidke added 17 points for Kent State. Morgan Safford also recorded 12 points and four assists. The loss snapped the Golden Flashes’ nine-game winning streak.

Portland took a 37-34 lead in the first half with a 15-2 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Ballew, Portland carried a 39-36 lead into the break. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before Portland secured the victory. Williams scored 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

