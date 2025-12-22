Williams leads Northeastern against Rhode Island after 20-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Rhode Island Rams (8-4) Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5;…

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Rhode Island Rams (8-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Rhode Island after Ryan Williams scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 91-83 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Rams have gone 5-1 in home games. Rhode Island is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 2-4 in road games. Northeastern allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Rhode Island averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern scores 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals over the past 10 games.

William Kermoury averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Youri Fritz is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

