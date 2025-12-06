Williams leads Montana against North Dakota after 21-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-7) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-7)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits North Dakota after Money Williams scored 21 points in Montana’s 81-72 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-2 in home games. North Dakota has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 in road games. Montana averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

North Dakota is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 82.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 79.1 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Garrett Anderson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4%.

Williams is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Hicks is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.