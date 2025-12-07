Williams leads Lafayette against Pennsylvania after 24-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Pennsylvania after Caleb Williams…

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Pennsylvania after Caleb Williams scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 79-71 win against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Quakers are 4-1 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Leopards are 0-4 on the road. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot League shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Pennsylvania is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 69.3 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 78.6 Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 40.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Williams is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

