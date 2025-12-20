Williams leads Citadel against Richmond after 24-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (3-9) at Richmond Spiders (9-2) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -20.5; over/under is…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-9) at Richmond Spiders (9-2)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -20.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Richmond after Braxton Williams scored 24 points in Citadel’s 82-78 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Spiders are 7-0 on their home court. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Michael Walz paces the Spiders with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Citadel has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Richmond is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walz is averaging 7.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.6 points. Christian Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

