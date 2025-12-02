Williams Jr. and Brumbaugh each score 17 in Tulane’s win over Grambling, 65-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Curtis Williams Jr. scored 17 points and Rowan Brumbaugh added another 17 and secured the victory…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Curtis Williams Jr. scored 17 points and Rowan Brumbaugh added another 17 and secured the victory with a free throw with seven seconds left as the Green Wave knocked off Grambling 65-63 on Tuesday.

Williams also added 13 rebounds and four steals for the Green Wave (6-2). Asher Woods finished with 13 points.

Derrius Ward finished with 18 points for the Tigers (3-5). Randarius Jones added 12 points for Grambling. Jamil Muttilib finished with 11 points.

Brumbaugh scored eight points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 31-30. Williams scored a team-high 10 points for Tulane in the second half. Tulane outscored Grambling by three points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

