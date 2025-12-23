Williams hits 8 3s, scores 26, Dioubate adds 20 points to help Kentucky beat Bellarmine 99-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore Kam Williams hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, both career highs, and Mouhamed…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore Kam Williams hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, both career highs, and Mouhamed Dioubate scored 20 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Kentucky beat Bellarmine 99-85 on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Williams, a Tulane transfer, made 8 of 10 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Denzel Aberdeen scored 14 points for Kentucky (9-4) and Jasper Johnson had 11 points and seven assists. Otega Oweh added 10 point, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and two steals.

The Wildcats shot 59% (33 of 56) overall and made a season-high 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts (53%, also a season high).

Jack Karasinski led Bellarmine (5-7) with 24 points. Karasinski made 6 of 9 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Brian Waddell and reserve Michael Wilson Jr. scored 16 points apiece, Kenyon Goodin added 11 points and Donovan Hunter 10.

Johnson hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer that gave Kentucky the lead for good midway through the first half and made another 3 that made it 46-38 at halftime. Williams scored 15 second-half points, which included three 3s in a 65-second span that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 10:51 left in the game.

Dioubate and Bellarmine’s Darrius Bolden were called for double technical fouls following a verbal exchange with about three minutes left.

Williams is the first Wildcat to make eight 3-pointers since Immanuel Quickley did it in a 69-60 victory over Texas A&M on Feb. 25, 2020.

Up next

Bellarmine visits West Georgia on New Year’s Day in an ASUN Conference opener.

Kentucky opens SEC play Jan. 3 at No. 14 Alabama.

