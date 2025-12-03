Williams and UAPB take down UIC 63-62

CHICAGO (AP) — Quion Williams scored 16 points and secured the victory with a free throw with 15 seconds remaining…

CHICAGO (AP) — Quion Williams scored 16 points and secured the victory with a free throw with 15 seconds remaining as UAPB took down UIC 63-62 on Wednesday.

Williams had seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for the Golden Lions (1-8). Trevon Payton scored 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Alex Mirhosseini had 12 points and shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. The win snapped an eight-game skid for the Golden Lions.

Ahmad Henderson II led the Flames (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. UIC also got 11 points and 14 rebounds from Jayce Nathaniel. Mekhi Lowery finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

UAPB went into halftime ahead of UIC 35-26. Payton scored eight points in the half. Williams scored a team-high nine points for UAPB in the second half, including their game-winner.

Up next

UAPB’s next game is Saturday against DePaul on the road, and UIC visits Yale on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.