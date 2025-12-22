Williams and Grand Canyon host IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4, 1-0 MWC) Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-9, 0-3 Horizon League) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-4, 1-0 MWC)

Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -25.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on IU Indianapolis after Makaih Williams scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 82-70 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Antelopes have gone 5-1 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-5 on the road. IU Indianapolis has a 3-3 record against opponents above .500.

Grand Canyon scores 75.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 91.8 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis scores 21.2 more points per game (89.1) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Henley is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Antelopes. Williams is averaging 12.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Kyler D’Augustino is shooting 56.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.