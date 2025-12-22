Williams’ 24 lead Duquesne over Canisius 103-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams’ 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Canisius 103-59 on Monday night. Williams added six rebounds and…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams’ 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Canisius 103-59 on Monday night.

Williams added six rebounds and seven assists for the Dukes (7-5). Tarence Guinyard added 21 points andd nine assists. Alex Williams finished with 15 points.

Kahlil Singleton led the Golden Griffins (5-8), finishing with 13 points. Canisius also got 11 points from Brendan Oliver. Javante Edwards had eight points.

Williams scored 17 points in the first half to help put the Dukes up 46-30 at the break. Duquesne pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 25-point lead to 34 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

