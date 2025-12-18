William & Mary visits Stetson following Thomas’ 35-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (5-4) at Stetson Hatters (5-2) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts William…

William & Mary Tribe (5-4) at Stetson Hatters (5-2)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson hosts William & Mary after Cameron Thomas scored 35 points in Stetson’s 70-67 win against the UCF Knights.

The Hatters are 1-0 on their home court. Stetson scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Tribe are 3-2 in road games. William & Mary has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Stetson makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). William & Mary averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Mary McMillan is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.0 points.

Cassidy Geddes is shooting 34.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 11.8 points.

