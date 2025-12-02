William & Mary visits Duquesne after Williams’ 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (7-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under…

William & Mary Tribe (7-2) at Duquesne Dukes (5-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -6.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts William & Mary after Jimmie Williams scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 101-80 victory over the Central State (OH) Marauders.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 at home. Duquesne is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 2-2 on the road. William & Mary scores 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

Duquesne averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Dukes. John Hugley IV is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 57.4%.

Cade Haskins is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging nine points. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

