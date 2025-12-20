William & Mary Tribe square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-9) vs. William & Mary Tribe (6-4) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and William…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-9) vs. William & Mary Tribe (6-4)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and William & Mary square off in DeLand, Florida.

The Tribe have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. William & Mary is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have a 2-9 record against non-conference oppponents. Bethune-Cookman allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.3 points per game.

William & Mary’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 56.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 65.4 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc. Natalie Fox is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.6 points.

Jordan Brooks is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.7 points. Daimoni Dorsey is shooting 38.0% and averaging 8.6 points over the past 10 games.

