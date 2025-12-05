William & Mary takes road win streak into matchup with George Washington

William & Mary Tribe (8-2) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary…

William & Mary Tribe (8-2) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits George Washington trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-0 in home games. George Washington is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tribe are 3-2 on the road. William & Mary leads the CAA with 19.6 assists. Chase Lowe leads the Tribe with 4.2.

George Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.4 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is shooting 64.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Cade Haskins is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 9.7 points. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds.

