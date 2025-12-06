William & Mary puts road win streak on the line against George Washington

William & Mary Tribe (8-2) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -11.5;…

William & Mary Tribe (8-2) at George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -11.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Tribe play George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-0 at home. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Hunger averaging 2.0.

The Tribe are 3-2 on the road. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

George Washington makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). William & Mary has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 11.4 points. Rafael Castro is shooting 64.3% and averaging 15.9 points.

Cade Haskins is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 9.7 points. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.