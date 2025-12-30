William & Mary hosts Stony Brook after Pratt’s 20-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-3, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-3, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces William & Mary after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 62-59 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 5-0 in home games. William & Mary is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seawolves are 0-1 against conference opponents. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

William & Mary makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Stony Brook averages 70.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.5 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Seawolves face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 11.4 points for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Pratt is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

