William & Mary hosts Radford following Parker’s 53-point showing

Radford Highlanders (5-7) at William & Mary Tribe (8-3) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on…

Radford Highlanders (5-7) at William & Mary Tribe (8-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on William & Mary after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 53 points in Radford’s 107-77 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Tribe are 3-0 in home games. William & Mary averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Highlanders are 0-3 on the road. Radford is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kilian Brockhoff is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Highlanders. Parker is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

