William & Mary hosts Radford after Parker’s 53-point performance

Radford Highlanders (5-7) at William & Mary Tribe (8-3)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -7.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits William & Mary after Dennis Parker Jr. scored 53 points in Radford’s 107-77 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Tribe have gone 3-0 at home. William & Mary averages 20.0 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chase Lowe with 4.2.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. Radford is fifth in the Big South with 14.3 assists per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 4.1.

William & Mary averages 86.0 points, 6.7 more per game than the 79.3 Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilian Brockhoff is scoring 11.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Parker is shooting 49.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Highlanders. Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

