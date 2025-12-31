William & Mary defeats Stony Brook 76-57

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 22 points helped William & Mary defeat Stony Brook 76-57 on Wednesday. Vahlberg…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 22 points helped William & Mary defeat Stony Brook 76-57 on Wednesday.

Vahlberg Fasasi added seven rebounds for the Tribe (11-3, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Kyle Pulliam scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Reese Miller shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Erik Pratt led the Seawolves (8-7, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Rob Brown III added 15 points and two steals for Stony Brook. Richard Goods also had seven points and 14 rebounds.

William & Mary took the lead with 2:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led the Tribe with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-31 at the break. William & Mary pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. The Tribe outscored Stony Brook by 16 points in the final half, as Pulliam led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

