Wilkins puts up 18 in Furman’s 75-68 victory against Manhattan

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Wilkins had 18 points in Furman’s 75-68 win against Manhattan on Thursday night.

Wilkins added seven assists for the Paladins (8-4). Cooper Bowser scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 8 from the field and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Asa Thomas finished with 12 points.

The Jaspers (4-8) were led by Devin Dinkins, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Jaden Winston added 17 points, six assists and four steals for Manhattan. Terrance Jones finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.

