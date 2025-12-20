Wilkerson scores 21 as Indiana rolls Chicago State 78-58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points and dished six assists as Indiana defeated Chicago State 78-58 on…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 21 points and dished six assists as Indiana defeated Chicago State 78-58 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) were in control from the start and led by as many as 26 points in the second half. They took the lead on Sam Alexis’ dunk 12 seconds into the contest and never relinquished it.

Reed Bailey added 17 points (6-for-9 shooting) and Nick Dorn had 15 points. Indiana shot 43% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, and held Chicago State to 36% and 16% marks, respectively.

Indiana outrebounded Chicago State 42-32, paced by Baileys eight boards and Tayton Conerway’s seven. Conor Enright led with seven assists, and all but two of Indiana’s 26 buckets came off an assist.

Wilkerson shot 6-for-13 from the field, 5-for-12 from beyond the arc, and made all four of his free throws as he scored more than 20 points for the fourth time this season. His 3.8 made 3s per game ranks fifth in the nation.

The Cougars (2-11) were led by Lionel Larvadian’s 12 points in 17 minutes, and CJ Ray added 11 points.

Up next

Indiana hosts Siena on Monday. Chicago State hosts Wagner on Jan. 2.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.