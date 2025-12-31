Wickstrom leads UC Riverside against Hawaii

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-9, 1-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-9, 1-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Hawaii after Hannah Wickstrom scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 93-52 win over the UC Merced.

The Rainbow Wahine are 5-3 on their home court. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 62.6 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in conference play. UC Riverside has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

Hawaii’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 59.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 63.3 Hawaii allows to opponents.

The Rainbow Wahine and Highlanders square off Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Flavell is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 19.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

