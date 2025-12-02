Wichita State visits Maupin and Texas Tech

Wichita State Shockers (1-7) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (9-0) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Wichita State Shockers (1-7) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (9-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Wichita State after Bailey Maupin scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 67-47 win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Lady Raiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Shockers have gone 0-2 away from home. Wichita State has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Texas Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 8.9 more points per game (62.0) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (53.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Bristow is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lady Raiders. Maupin is averaging 15.4 points.

Jaila Harding is averaging 13.4 points for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

