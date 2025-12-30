Wichita State visits Lindsay and UAB

Wichita State Shockers (8-5) at UAB Blazers (9-4) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Wichita State…

Wichita State Shockers (8-5) at UAB Blazers (9-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Wichita State after KyeRon Lindsay scored 24 points in UAB’s 72-47 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blazers are 6-2 in home games. UAB is third in the AAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Lindsay averaging 3.8.

The Shockers are 1-1 on the road. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

UAB averages 83.2 points, 16.7 more per game than the 66.5 Wichita State allows. Wichita State scores 7.5 more points per game (77.9) than UAB allows to opponents (70.4).

The Blazers and Shockers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is averaging 16 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dre Kindell is averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Shockers. Kenyon Giles is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

