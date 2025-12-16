Wichita State takes on Wofford for cross-conference matchup

Wofford Terriers (7-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kenyon Giles and Wichita…

Wofford Terriers (7-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kenyon Giles and Wichita State host Kahmare Holmes and Wofford in non-conference play.

The Shockers have gone 5-1 in home games. Wichita State ranks second in the AAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 3.0.

The Terriers are 3-3 on the road. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Wichita State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. TJ Williams is shooting 43.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cayden Vasko is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Holmes is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

