Wichita State takes on DePaul after overtime win

DePaul Blue Demons (7-3) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6;…

DePaul Blue Demons (7-3) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts DePaul following Wichita State’s 74-69 overtime win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Shockers are 5-0 in home games. Wichita State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Wichita State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). DePaul scores 11.7 more points per game (79.0) than Wichita State allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Shockers. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 9.1 points.

CJ Gunn is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 13.8 points. Layden Blocker is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.