Wichita State plays DePaul following overtime win

DePaul Blue Demons (7-3) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts DePaul after the Shockers took down the Northern Iowa Panthers 74-69 in overtime.

The Shockers are 5-0 in home games. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.8.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 7-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. DePaul scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Wichita State scores 78.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 68.8 DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 17.1 points and 1.5 steals. Karon Boyd is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.6 points.

CJ Gunn is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 12.2 points.

