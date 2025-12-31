Wichita State defeats UAB 75-70

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 26 points in Wichita State’s 75-70 win against UAB on Wednesday. Giles shot…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 26 points in Wichita State’s 75-70 win against UAB on Wednesday.

Giles shot 9 for 17, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (9-5, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). TJ Williams scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Will Berg had nine points and shot 4 of 10 from the field.

Daniel Rivera led the Blazers (9-5, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jacob Meyer added 15 points for UAB. Evan Chatman also recorded 15 points and two steals.

Giles scored 12 points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 42-29. After trailing by 13 points in the second half, Wichita State went on a 10-0 run to narrow the score to 42-39 with 16:19 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Giles scored 14 second-half points.

