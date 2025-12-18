Whittaker leads Gonzaga against Missouri State after 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-5) at Missouri State Bears (7-4) Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Missouri State…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-5) at Missouri State Bears (7-4)

Springfield, Missouri; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Missouri State after Lauren Whittaker scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 68-66 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bears are 2-2 in home games. Missouri State ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Kaemyn Bekemeier paces the Bears with 7.9 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 away from home. Gonzaga has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 69.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 65.2 Missouri State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

Whittaker is shooting 57.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

