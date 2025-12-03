Whittaker leads Gonzaga against Grand Canyon after 23-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-4) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-4)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Grand Canyon after Lauren Whittaker scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 65-61 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 at home. Gonzaga is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Antelopes are 0-3 on the road. Grand Canyon is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Gonzaga is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 64.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 67.4 Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittaker is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Chloe Mann is shooting 31.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Antelopes. Ale’Jah Douglas is averaging 10.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

