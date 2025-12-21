Whitlock leads Lehigh against Monmouth

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-8) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-8) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Monmouth after Nasir Whitlock scored 33 points in Lehigh’s 83-74 win against the Penn State-Hazleton Nittany Lions.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Monmouth is eighth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Lehigh is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Monmouth is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 71.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.7 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Whitlock is averaging 19.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Hank Alvey is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.