Whitlock leads Lehigh against Monmouth after 33-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-8) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-8) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Monmouth after Nasir Whitlock scored 33 points in Lehigh’s 83-74 victory against the Penn State-Hazleton Nittany Lions.

The Hawks are 3-1 in home games. Monmouth is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Lehigh ranks fifth in the Patriot League giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Monmouth averages 72.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 71.0 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.7 Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 13.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Whitlock is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.