Whitlock leads Lehigh against Binghamton

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-6) Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Binghamton…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-6)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Binghamton after Nasir Whitlock scored 31 points in Lehigh’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Bearcats have gone 2-1 at home. Binghamton ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Demetrius Lilley leads the Bearcats with 10.3 boards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 27.6 rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 6.3.

Binghamton scores 63.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.0 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Binghamton has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilley is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bearcats. Ryan Richardson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Whitlock is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 17.9 points. Alvey is averaging 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.