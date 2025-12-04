Whiting’s 18 lead Weber State over Oral Roberts 92-66

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jace Whiting’s 18 points helped Weber State defeat Oral Roberts 92-66 on Wednesday. Whiting shot 8…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jace Whiting’s 18 points helped Weber State defeat Oral Roberts 92-66 on Wednesday.

Whiting shot 8 for 17, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (4-4). Tijan Saine added 15 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Edwin Suarez shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Ty Harper led the way for the Golden Eagles (3-7) with 18 points. Oral Roberts also got 16 points from Connor Dow.

Up next

Weber State’s next game is Sunday against St. Thomas on the road, and Oral Roberts hosts Montana State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.