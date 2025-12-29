Whitfield leads Tennessee State against Tennessee Tech after 22-point outing

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-9, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-2, 2-0 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (2-9, 1-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-2, 2-0 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Tennessee Tech after XaiOnna Whitfield scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 76-72 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Lady Tigers are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State allows 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.7 points per game.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 60.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 60.7 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Lady Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Cam Mathews is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is shooting 34.0% and averaging 11.7 points for the Lady Tigers. Sadie Sanchez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

