Wheeler, West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jade Jones and…

Houston Cougars (6-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Jones and Houston take on Kierra Wheeler and West Virginia in Big 12 action Sunday.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-1 at home. West Virginia has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 1-2 on the road. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 3.3.

West Virginia scores 80.9 points, 16.4 more per game than the 64.5 Houston allows. Houston’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than West Virginia has given up to its opponents (39.5%).

The Mountaineers and Cougars meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler is averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyndall Hunter is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.8 points. Kierra Merchant is averaging nine points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.