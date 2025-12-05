Wheeler-Thomas and North Dakota State host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (6-3) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (6-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Northern Arizona after Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 81-72 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bison are 4-0 on their home court. North Dakota State scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 in road games. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

North Dakota State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona scores 11.2 more points per game (78.4) than North Dakota State gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bison. Tay Smith is averaging 8.1 points.

Zack Davidson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.