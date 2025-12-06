Western Michigan visits SIU-Edwardsville following Malith’s 31-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (4-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Western Michigan after Ring Malith scored 31 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 72-63 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-4 on the road. Western Michigan has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 76.8 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 78.9 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan scores 10.4 more points per game (76.0) than SIU-Edwardsville allows (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 7.9 points.

Brady Swartz averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc. Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

