Western Michigan visits SIU-Edwardsville following Malith’s 31-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (4-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Western…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-5) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-3)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Western Michigan after Ring Malith scored 31 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 72-63 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 2.6.

The Broncos are 0-4 on the road. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Myles Thompson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Jalen Griffith is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 0.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.